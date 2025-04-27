India will be world’s largest supplier of skilled manpower: TGCHE chief

Hyderabad: hmtv Telugu news channel, a part of Hyderabad Media House Pvt Limited, on Saturday presented Technical Education Awards-2025 to an overwhelming response.

Noted personalities from the education, technology and entertainment sectors said that technical education has been tremendously transformed in the state, thanks to the relentless pursuits of the promoters, vice-chancellors and principals. Veteran actor and producer Murali Mohan said that the role of education is critical for improving the lives of people. Quality education is in high demand in the competitive world, he said, adding that teachers play a key role in moulding the students and gearing them up for the future.

Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) Chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy, said, “India will soon emerge as the biggest supplier of skilled manpower in the world. The government is taking many steps to improve the quality of education apart from focussing on skill development training”.

He appealed to all educational institutions to adopt academic social responsibility with equal dexterity.

Gummi Ram Reddy, national president-elect of real estate industry body Credai, stressed the need for churning out more civil engineers given the robust demand in the construction industry. He stressed the importance of gaining practical knowledge in colleges.

Osmania University Vice-chancellor Prof Kumar Molugaram said that the university was celebrating its 108th year since inception and it was a proud moment that the varsity was bestowed the Telangana Best University Award – Management in the HMTV award function .

MLC M Kodandaram said that Telangana is the top performing State in providing quality education. Such award functions will encourage everyone to strive for excellence. He suggested that apart from principals and VCs even teachers in schools must be duly feted for their contributions.

A catalogue of the Technical Education Fair, which will be organized by HMTV from May 31 to June 1 in the city was released on the occasion. JNTU, Hyderabad received the best Government Engineering College honour. Kakatiya University was conferred with Telangana Best Government University (Pharmacy) and Osmania University received the award under the Telangana Best Government University (Management) category.