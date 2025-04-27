India’s action will shake Pak to its core: Bandi

Hyderabad: He warned that those who use guns will ultimately fall victim to them. He affirmed that the Narendra Modi government is committed to eradicating terrorism and is preparing to take strong measures that will profoundly impact Pakistan. He also announced that the Modi government is poised to make tough decisions in this regard and called upon the entire nation to stand in support.

Speaking at the ‘Rozgar Mela’ event held here on Saturday, he said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds the Rozgar Mela in high regard. He is a leader who has kept his promise of providing 10 lakh jobs.

The Rozgar Mela, “which began on October 22, 2022, is still ongoing. To date, 14 Rozgar Melas have been conducted, resulting in the filling of 925,000 jobs. With Saturday’s 15th Rozgar Mela, over 51,000 jobs are being filled across the country, bringing the total close to the 10 lakh mark.”

Fulfilling such a significant number of jobs within a specified timeframe without any room for corruption or error is no small achievement, and the Modi government deserves credit for this.

He said that when vacancies exist in government departments, the workload increases for existing employees, making it challenging to offer services in remote areas. In response, under PM Modi’s leadership, vacancies in various departments are being filled promptly.

“No previous government has regularly filled vacant positions like this—this distinction belongs to Modi. Currently, the Rozgar Mela is taking place at 47 centers across the country, with appointment letters being issued to 51,000 candidates.”

Approximately 700 candidates are receiving appointment letters from the MCHRD center, and “I am pleased to personally hand over letters to 100 of them. Congratulations to all the candidates and their families receiving appointment letters today,” he added.