New release guide: Upcoming films and shows coming your way

The upcoming week promises an exciting slate of new films and web series across theaters and streaming platforms, catering to audiences of all tastes and languages. From Hollywood blockbusters to Tollywood thrillers, and a strong wave of regional and international releases, the cinematic world is buzzing with anticipation.

Hollywood Leads the Charge

Hollywood makes a grand entry into Indian theaters this week with the release of Thunderbolts*, a highly anticipated superhero action film set to bring a wave of adrenaline to IMAX screens. Sharing the spotlight is The Legend of Ochi, a fantasy adventure film that promises a mystical and visually stunning journey for moviegoers. Both films are slated for theatrical release on May 1, 2025.

Bollywood’s big bet

Bollywood rolls out two major prime releases this week. Raid 2, the sequel to the acclaimed crime drama, is expected to be a major draw for fans of intense action and gripping narratives. Also hitting theaters is The Bhootnii, offering a supernatural twist blended with elements of comedy and horror.

Adding to the Bollywood lineup, The Networker arrives as a non-prime release, likely exploring contemporary themes of social connection and ambition.

The Hindi dubbed space sees two prime additions with Retro, originally a Tamil-language film, and HIT-The Third Case, a Telugu investigative thriller continuing the popular HIT franchise.

A rich bouquet of regional cinema

Regional films are bringing their own vibrant energy to theaters this week. In Marathi cinema, Gulkand, Ata Thambaycha Naay, and Albattya Galbattya are ready to entertain audiences with local flavor and storytelling diversity.

Gujarati film Shastra steps into the fray with a promising new narrative, while Malayalam cinema sees a triple treat with Abhyanthara Kuttavaali, 916 Kunjoottan, and Lovely 3D, showcasing a range from crime dramas to heartwarming tales.

Telugu and Tamil audiences can catch HIT-The Third Case and Retro respectively in their original languages, along with Tourist Family from Tamil cinema. Kannada fans can look forward to Puppy and Nan Poli, offering youthful and vibrant narratives, while Bengali cinema presents Shreeman VS Shreemati and the action-packed Slayer.

Streaming platforms bring fresh stories

On the OTT front, Netflix headlines the streaming releases with a robust lineup. Chef’s Table - Legends premieres on April 28, celebrating culinary icons, followed by 30 for 30: O.J. - Made in America on April 29, offering a deep dive into one of America's most infamous trials.

April 30 brings a trio of international hits: the French animated film Asterix & Obelix-The Big Fight, the Spanish sci-fi thriller The Eternaut, and the German original movie Exterritorial. Also releasing is the documentary Turning Point-The Vietnam War, a limited edition exploration of one of the 20th century’s most impactful conflicts.

May 1 sees the premiere of the Spanish true crime series Angi-Fake Life, True Crime and the English-language drama The Four Seasons, while Bad Boy, a bold Arabic-language drama, lands on Netflix on May 2. The English comedy The Biggest Fan also joins the platform on May 1, adding a lighter note to the week’s releases.

Sony LIV introduces Black White And Gray on May 1, a Hindi series that delves into complex moral dilemmas, alongside the Malayalam movie Bromance.

Meanwhile, Jio Hotstar offers two strong releases: the historical Hindi series Kull-The Legacy of the Raisingghs on May 2 and the English-language documentary The Brown Heart on May 3.

ZEE5 premieres the Hindi drama film Costao on May 1, adding to the growing roster of original content on the platform.

A week packed with stories

With a vibrant mix of action, drama, fantasy, and heartfelt stories across languages and platforms, the coming week is a festival for cinephiles. Whether it’s the cinematic grandeur of Thunderbolts*, the pulse-pounding suspense of Raid 2, or the intimate storytelling of Gulkand and The Brown Heart, audiences have a rich array of choices both on the big screen and at home.

As theaters continue to welcome viewers and streaming services offer content across genres and languages, April’s end and May’s beginning are truly a celebration of storytelling at its finest.