Be partners of ‘Telangana Rising’, CM urges Summit int’l delegates

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday appealed to the international delegates at Bharat Summit to join as partners in the ‘Telangana Rising’ campaign.

Urging them to share their knowledge, skills to promote Telangana State as a role model, he said that his government was striving to fulfil the aspirations and improve the lives of all sections of people. The Chief Minister addressed the Bharat Summit on second day which was attended by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and representatives from over 100 countries. On this occasion, he explained the progress being made by the Telangana state, welfare schemes and comprehensive development goals. He said that much more needs to be done to lead Telangana on the path of development with transparent reforms.

“Telangana was formed as a separate state as a result of decades of struggles led by students, trade unions, farmers and women. The people's government is working with a clear objective to fulfil the hopes of those sections to remove the disappointment that arose due to the unfulfilled aspirations of the people in the first decade,” he said, underscoring the apathy under the BRS regime.

He showcased State government’s progressive welfare policies. “We have implemented the largest farmer debt waiver in India with Rs 20,674 crore and provide over Rs 20,000 crore annually in agricultural subsidies,” he said.

Highlighting women's empowerment, he added, “Our women entrepreneurs are competing with Adani and Ambani."

Drawing the attention of the delegates towards investment objectives of the State, he said that the government has attracted investments of Rs 2.5 lakh crore to the state through investment summits in Davos, America, South Korea, Japan and Singapore. “Through these, we are creating job opportunities in the private sector. Telangana is trying to keep the State at the forefront in the country with its fast-growing economy,” he explained.

Bhatti announced that a decision has been taken for continuing the Bharat Summit as an annual event. "The presence of over 450 international delegates had provided the right platform to exchange ideas on global justice and peace, in alignment with Rahul Gandhi’s vision of Nyay," he underlined.