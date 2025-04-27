Bharat Summit condemns terrorism

Hyderabad: In wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Bharat Summit which was attended by delegates from over 100 countries passed a resolution condemning all forms of terrorism.

The delegates had condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam on Friday, the first day of the summit.

“We, the representatives of progressive parties from 100 countries, with the other participants of the Bharat Summit, Hyderabad, are anguished by the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which targeted and killed 26 innocent civilians and left several others injured,” said a statement issued on behalf of the delegates.

On the second and concluding day of the International summit, the Congress leaders and global delegates collectively adopted the Hyderabad Resolution, a 44-point agenda under the theme ‘Delivering Global Justice’.

The resolution reaffirmed a shared commitment to the values of freedom, equality, justice, and solidarity, uniting social-democratic, socialist, and labour movements from around the world. Key agenda items included, reshaping the economic paradigm, advancing environmental justice, striving for gender equality and social inclusion, defending democracy and social justice, working for peace and human security, and reforming global institutions.

Agreeing with the vision of the Bharat Summit, Senior German politician Lars Klingbeil of the Social Democratic Party said, “The topics being discussed at the Bharat Summit are closely related to the issues we are facing in Germany. Our international rules-based order has come under great pressure. There are attempts to disrupt this order and to replace the ‘rule of law’ with the ‘rule of might.’ These developments must stop.”

Wayne Swan, National President of the Labor Party and former Deputy Prime Minister of Australia , said, “We believe in the power of public policy to change people’s lives. In this era of hyper-individualism and the growing influence of oligarchs, it is becoming increasingly difficult to secure economic equality.”

He also added that party activism has never been more important, particularly in the face of rising fascism and the concentration of power among oligarchs in countries like the United States.