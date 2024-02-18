Live
- Somalia sounds alarm as cholera outbreak surges
- Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy
- National snowshoe championship underway in J&K’s Sonamarg
- Gangster Kala Dhanaula shot dead in Punjab
- Upasana Konidela launches 'Athamma’s Kitchen' on mom-in-law birthday
- 3rd Test: Bowlers showed a lot of character in the face of England batters’ onslaught, says Rohit Sharma
- 3rd Test: Jaiswal’s double ton, Jadeja’s 5-wicket haul help India hammer England by 434 runs
- Khelo India University Games make your future, says aspiring kabaddi star Happy Ganghas
- Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell to be seen together in 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'
- Indian founders meet Nvidia CEO as part of Peak XV’s AI focused trip
Just In
TN police intercepts ganja consignment bound for Sri Lanka, three arrested
Highlights
Tamil Nadu police on Sunday arrested three people from state's Nagapattinam district and seized over 364 kg of ganja from their possession which was meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh.
Tamil Nadu police on Sunday arrested three people from state's Nagapattinam district and seized over 364 kg of ganja from their possession which was meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh.
The arrested persons have been identified as K.Sathiyaseelan(37) who hails from Velankanni ,M.Mahendran (38) from Naluvedhapathi and T. Sugumar (29) of Pushpavanam.
Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police, Harsh Singh told IANS that the accused were planning to smuggle ganja to Sri Lanka through the sea route using the fibre glass boat that was seized.
Vettaikaraniruppu police have registered a case against the three accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS