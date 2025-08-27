TN: Vinayaga Chaturthi celebrated with devotion and festivity

Chennai: Thousands of devotees across Tamil Nadu thronged temples and homes on Wednesday to celebrate Vinayaga Chaturthi with fervour and devotion.

The festival, dedicated to Lord Vinayaga — revered as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom and prosperity — saw prayers, rituals, and cultural activities taking place throughout the state.

Clay idols of the deity were installed in homes and at prominent public spots in Chennai and other cities.

Devotees offered ‘kozhukattai’, the traditional sweet dumpling made with jaggery and coconut, as a symbolic offering to the Lord. In several localities, resident welfare associations and Hindu organisations erected giant, elaborately decorated idols that became focal points of community gatherings and celebrations.

The festivities also carried a vibrant social dimension, with music, devotional songs, and cultural performances adding colour to the occasion.

Police and civic authorities had made elaborate arrangements to ensure security and the smooth conduct of events. Thousands of personnel were deployed at key points, and CCTV surveillance was stepped up in areas where large idols were installed.

The celebrations will continue through the week, culminating with the immersion of idols in the Bay of Bengal and other water bodies.

Authorities have appealed to the public to cooperate with safety measures and adhere to eco-friendly practices during the immersion process. Leaders across the political spectrum extended their greetings on the occasion.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, accompanied by his wife Laxmi and family members, offered prayers at the Arulmigu Sri Varasithi Vinayagar Temple in Chennai.

Conveying his wishes, the Governor said that Lord Vinayaga’s blessings would guide society through challenges and inspire love, harmony, and progress.

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami greeted the people and expressed hopes that the festival would bring peace, health, and prosperity to all.

Union Minister of State L. Murugan took to social media to extend his wishes, praying for joy and prosperity on this auspicious day. Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai’s successor, Nainar Nagenthiran, also conveyed festive greetings to devotees.

As the chants of “Ganapathi Bappa Morya” echoed across towns and villages, Vinayaga Chaturthi once again reinforced its role as a festival of faith, community spirit, and cultural pride in Tamil Nadu.



