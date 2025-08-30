TOLIC (Bank & Insurance) performance appreciated

Bhubaneswar: The 58th Half Yearly Meeting of Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC) (Bank & Insurance ) was held here on August 26 under the Chairmanship of Sarada Prasan Mohanty, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India. Vichitrasen Gupta, Deputy Director

(Implementation), government of India; Sujit Kumar, Chief General Manager, IDBI Bank; Ayush Sheopuri, General Manager, NABARD; Samden Dorjee Lama, Circle Development

Officer, State Bank of India; Senior Executives and Official Language Officers of all the Public

Sector Banks and Insurance Companies of Bhubaneswar were present on the occasion.

Lama, Vice Chairman, TOLIC (Bank & Insurance), Bhubaneswar, in his welcome address, praised all the members for their active cooperation and informed them that “Narakas Rajbhasha Samman” award was received by TOLIC (Bank & Insurance), Bhubaneswar at Guwahati on March 5 this year.

A report was presented about various programmes organised for the promotion of official language in member banks and insurance companies during the last six months.

Vichitrasen Gupta appreciated the performance of TOLIC (Bank and Insurance), Bhubaneswar and said the Committee is one of the best in the country. Mohanty said this Committee is doing commendable work in the promotion of official language in Bhubaneswar. He said working in Hindi is the responsibility of all. Sheopuri said Hindi and regional languages are being used by NABARD to increase financial literacy and awareness among customers.