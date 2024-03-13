Live
Traffic advisory issued ahead of Farmers Mahapanchayat in Delhi
In view of Farmers Mahapanchayat on Thursday at Ramlila ground, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory alerting the commuters about traffic regulations and routes diverted.
New Delhi:
According to the traffic advisory, on Thursday, movement of general traffic will be regulated from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Jai Singh Road, Swami Vivekanand Marg, Sansad Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Baba Kharag Singh Marg, Minto Road, Ashoka Road, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover, Connaught Circus, Bhavbhuti Marg, DDU Marg and Chaman Lal Marg.
“Traffic diversion may be imposed from 6 a.m. on Delhi Gate, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Guru Nanak Chowk, Kamla Market road, Paharganj Chowk, roundabout Jhandewalan, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Janpath Road, Tolstoy Marg crossing, KG Marg crossing and roundabout GPO,” read the advisory.
The traffic cops further requested commuters to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and by making maximum use of public transport, especially Metro services.
“General public is advised to keep sufficient time at hand while planning road journeys through the diverted routes. People who are going towards ISBT, Railway Station, or Airport are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand,” said a senior traffic police official.