Traffic chaos on Delhi-Gurgaon Road
The Delhi-Gurgaon Road witnessed traffic snarls on Tuesday after the authorities closed one carriageway and created a diversion for construction on the Dwarka Expressway.
To execute the work, both carriageways of NH-48 between Rangpuri and Rajokari will be closed, it stated. Several commuters shared updates on the traffic situation on Twitter. One user said tweeted about being stuck between Mahipalpur and Dhaula Kuan, where the traffic was crawling, for one-and-a-half hours. Another user tweeted that a 30-minute journey to Gurugram was now taking three hours. Yet another commuter tweeted that there was a 50-minute traffic jam, starting at Dhaula Kuan towards Gurugram.
According to the police advisory, traffic near the Shiv Murti intersection will be diverted from the main highway to the newly-built slip roads. Commuters going towards or coming from Gurugram or Jaipur may use the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, it said. Those going towards Dwarka, Kapashera and Najafgarh may travel via Palam Road from Gurgaon Road flyover. The commuters travelling from Gurugram, Kapashera and Dwarka towards Dhaula Kuan and Vasant Vihar may take Dwarka Flyover Road No 201, the advisory stated