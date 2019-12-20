Traffic snarls in national capital, Delhi-Gurgaon border

New Delhi : Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act resulted in huge traffic snarls across the national capital during the morning peak hours on Thursday, while the Delhi-Gurgaon route remained in a gridlock as vehicles lined up for as long as 10 kms on the expressway connecting the two cities.

"Police have placed barricades and are checking vehicles coming from Gurgaon to Delhi due to which the traffic is affected on the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. Sources said the barricading was placed after the Delhi Police got an input about a group of people from Mewat in the neighbouring Haryana going towards the national capital to join protests against the Citizenship Amendment

Act and against police action on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia. With the police raising the barricades and just one lane open for checking vehicles around 8 am, many commuters took wrong side to reach their destinations and ended up occupying the service lane as well.

The traffic coming from Mahipalpur also got caught in the snarl. According to a senior Gurgaon traffic police official, the traffic jam has reached the Signature tower from Gurgaon side. Within the national capital, traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Delhi Gate to GPO due to a protest, police said.

Traffic is also affected on the Subhash Marg, Peeli Kothi, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Red Fort and Old Delhi Railway Station. Authorities tweeted regular updates on the traffic situation. "Traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Aya Nagar Border to Delhi and Kapashera Border to Delhi due to demonstration.

Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi," the Delhi Police said in a tweet. Despite prohibitory orders issued by the Delhi Police, protestors have gathered at Red Fort and Mandhi House.

Police have already detained scores of protesters at the Red Fort and taken away in buses. None of these protests has got permission from the Delhi Police to hold marches, police said. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has closed entry and exit gates of 17 stations.