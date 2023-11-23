Live
Just In
Tragic Car Crash Claims Four Lives In Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh
- A speeding car's loss of control leads to a fatal crash in Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in four casualties.
- The driver and four children are severely injured, with ongoing investigations to unravel the details of the heartbreaking incident.
Tragedy struck in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat as a speeding car lost control, crashing into a tree and resulting in the death of four individuals, as reported by the police on Thursday. Additionally, the driver and four children sustained severe injuries in the accident.
Upon receiving the distress call, law enforcement promptly arrived at the scene and swiftly transported the victims to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. Regrettably, despite the efforts made, four individuals, including one child, succumbed to their injuries upon reaching the hospital.
Compounding the sorrow, another child remains in critical condition and has been referred to Kanpur's Hallet Hospital for advanced medical treatment. The gravity of the situation was confirmed by Kanpur Dehat Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) BBGTS Murty. He assured that the four individuals currently receiving medical care are in improved conditions, emphasizing that adequate support and assistance have been extended to the injured.
Addressing concerns about law and order, ACP Murty stated that everyone is present at the site, and there are no issues of law and order related to the incident. As the community grapples with this tragic event, authorities are actively engaged in an ongoing investigation to discern the circumstances surrounding the accident.