Tragic Cloudburst In North Sikkim Claims 56 Lives, Including Army Personnel

A tragic incident unfolded in North Sikkim when a sudden cloudburst over Lhonak Lake on October 4 resulted in the loss of at least 56 lives, including eight Army personnel. The cloudburst led to a significant increase in the water level of the Teesta River, which was further exacerbated by the release of water from the Chungthang dam, causing the water level downstream to rise to alarming heights, reaching 15 to 20 feet.



The immediate aftermath saw a frantic search and rescue operation underway, with the Indian Army and other agencies mobilizing quickly to locate and rescue those affected by the flash floods. Tragically, at least 23 Indian Army personnel who were stationed in the area were swept away by the torrents. Additionally, 39 vehicles parked near Singtam were either submerged in silt or carried away by the raging waters.

As the search operation continues, there is a race against time to find at least 142 individuals, including Army personnel, who remain missing in the affected areas of Sikkim and the northern parts of West Bengal through which the Teesta River flows. The recovery efforts have so far identified eight of the 26 bodies that have been found as those of Indian Army soldiers. However, the search for the remaining missing soldiers remains ongoing.

In addition to the human toll, approximately 1500 tourists found themselves stranded in the Lachung and Lachen valleys of North Sikkim. The Indian Army, in coordination with local authorities, has been providing essential assistance to these stranded individuals, including food, medical aid, and satellite telephone connectivity to keep them in touch with their families. Special helplines have been established to facilitate communication between the army and the concerned family members.

Despite the challenging situation, it is reassuring to note that the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Sikkim has remained stable. The Indian Army formations responsible for Border Management Posture (BOP) have maintained a high state of readiness and have ensured that their operational logistics are well-stocked according to their sustainable plans.