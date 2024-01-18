Tragic Suicide Incident Delays Karaikal Express: Kerala Man Found Hanging In Baiyappanahalli Compartment

In a tragic incident at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Baiyappanahalli, a 45-year-old man from Kerala was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan in a compartment of the Karaikal Express on Wednesday morning. The distressing event led to the immediate segregation of the coach, causing a three-hour delay in the train's schedule.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has initiated legal proceedings by filing a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The preliminary investigation suggests that the man took his own life sometime between 3 am and 3:30 am when the train was unoccupied.

The victim's journey details were gleaned from an unreserved ticket recovered from his belongings. It was revealed that he had traveled from Thrissur to Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Bengaluru station on January 16, and subsequently continued his journey to Mysuru. This deeply unfortunate incident not only caused a disruption in the train's schedule but also underscores the need for mental health awareness and support mechanisms within the community.