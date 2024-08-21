  • Menu
Trainer aircraft goes missing after take-off

Ranchi: A two-seater trainer aircraft went missing after it took off from an aerodrome in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Tuesday, following which a massive search was started to locate it, officials said.

The aircraft took off from the Sonari aerodrome in Jamshedpur around 11 am, they said. The aircraft was last located near Nimdih in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, East Singhbhum's deputy commissioner Ananya Mittal said.

The administrations of the East Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts, the police and the forest department were searching for the aircraft, he said. Besides the areas near Nimdih, searches were also being conducted in adjoining Purulia district of West Bengal, he added.

