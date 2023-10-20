Live
Just In
Training Aircraft From Flight Academy Crashes In Maharashtra's Pune District, Two Onboard Injured
- A training aircraft from a private flight training academy crashes in Pune, Maharashtra, leaving two individuals injured.
- The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Get the latest on this developing incident.
In an unfortunate incident, a training aircraft carrying two individuals crashed near a village in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday evening. The aircraft, affiliated with a private flight training academy, was involved in the accident in the Baramati taluka of western Maharashtra.
Local law enforcement confirmed that both the pilot and another individual on board were swiftly transported to a hospital following the crash. However, specific information regarding the extent of their injuries resulting from the incident was not provided.
Prabhakar More, the inspector at the Baramati police station, disclosed, "A training aircraft affiliated with the Redbird Institute (Redbird Flight Training Academy) crashed in the vicinity of Katfal village, located under Baramati taluka, at approximately 5 pm. Both the pilot and a second person, who may have been the co-pilot, were on board at the time of the crash, and they were promptly taken to a hospital."
The precise cause of this aircraft crash has not been immediately ascertained, and further details regarding the incident are currently pending. Investigations and inquiries are expected to shed more light on the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.