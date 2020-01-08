Transgender commits suicide over love failure in Tamil Nadu

Anna Nagar: In an incident, a transgender has committed suicide by hanging herself near Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The deceased identified as Murugesan alias Sushmita (22), belongs to Vinayaka temple street in Moolapalayam.

Sushmita made friendship with a 25-year-old young man of Veerappanchatram area in Erode, which later developed into a love affair. Then she started to pressure him to marry her. But he rejected her proposal.

Over this, Sushmita became very upset and committed suicide by hanging herself to the fan, when there was no one in the house. The family members noticed her and immediately rushed to the government hospital, where the doctors confirmed brought dead.