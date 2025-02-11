Live
- Nature of scam in RG Kar financial irregularities case will have far reaching impact: Calcutta HC
- Pirated Thandel Version Streamed on APSRTC Bus, Producer Calls for Strict Action
- Forty-Five years of Subhash Ghai’s iconic film ‘Karz’ to be celebrated at Red Lorry Film Festival
- South Korea in close talks with local industries for response to US steel tariffs
- Cyber Fraud and Digital Threats: Why Cyber Insurance is Essential in India’s Growing Digital Landscape
- Tripura Police seize drugs worth Rs 30 crore, three peddlers arrested
- 8 Telugu pilgrims killed in accident at Jabalpur while returning from Kumbh Mela
- Huge quantity of explosives recovered from truck in Bengal's Birbhum
- Move by Kerala CPI-M to greenlight private universities hailed
- MRPS President Manda Krishna Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Just In
Trauma care centre to be set up at DDMCH
Highlights
Keonjhar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said a new trauma care centre will be set up at Dharanidhar Medical College and Hospital...
Keonjhar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said a new trauma care centre will be set up at Dharanidhar Medical College and Hospital in Keonjhar district. Majhi was speaking at the 74th annual meet of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) State branch here.
He said the State government will take all the required measures to transform the medical college and hospital into a complete healthcare facility. Majhi, who hails from Keonjhar, said many accidents take place in the district during mineral transportation and people have to go to either Cuttack or Bhubaneswar for trauma care.
“I give the assurance to people of setting up a trauma care centre at the hospital,” he said.
Next Story