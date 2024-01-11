Live
- Meru Students Lead the Charge for Road Safety Awareness initiated by HCSC
- Domestic markets range bound before US inflation data
- 'Not mentioned in Constitution': Mamata outlines objections to ‘One Nation, One Election’
- Olympic Hockey Qualifiers: 'Team focusing on synchroniastion to form potent attacking force,’ says Lalremsiami
- Authority to grant admission to students in EWS, DG category is with DoE: Delhi HC
- Ruby Mills updates on pending litigations and disputes
- Tremors felt in J&K after 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan
- Infosys to acquire semiconductor design company InSemi for Rs 280 crore
- Animal Rights organisations ask Kerala Govt to probe increasing deaths of captive elephants
- Road constructed after 50 years
Just In
Tremors felt in J&K after 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan
Highlights
An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale occurred on Thursday in Afghanistan whose tremors were felt in J&K.
Srinagar: An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale occurred on Thursday in Afghanistan whose tremors were felt in J&K.
Officials said that an earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale occurred in Afghanistan at 2.59 p.m.
“The tremors were felt in J&K. The epicentre was located in HinduKush region of Afghanistan. Its coordinates were altitude 36.52 degrees north and longitude 70.71 degrees east.
“It occurred 192 kms inside the earth,” the officials said.
More details are awaited.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS