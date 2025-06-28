Tribal identity meets governance: Dharti Aaba outreach touches lives in Balod

Balod, Chhattisgarh: Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan has evolved beyond a government initiative to become a symbol of tribal pride and identity, said Lok Sabha MP Bhojraj Nag during a special outreach camp organised in the tribal village of Bhanwarmara in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district.

Speaking at the event, MP Bhojraj Nag emphasised the emotional and cultural significance of the campaign:

“Dharti Aaba is not just a scheme now. It is the voice of the tribal community and a reflection of their self-respect. It brings dignity and pride in the name of Birsa Munda, who remains an icon of tribal resistance and leadership.”

The special camp was part of the Dharti Aaba Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan, which is being conducted from June 15 to July 15 across 186 tribal villages in Balod. It provided multiple services to villagers under one roof, including Ayushman health cards, Kisan Samman Nidhi, labour registration, forest rights pattas, Kisan Credit Cards, and basic healthcare.

In a symbolic gesture, the MP also performed the Godbharai ceremony for pregnant women and distributed seeds to farmers, encouraging them to take advantage of the government's agricultural support programs.

Divya Umesh Mishra, Collector of Balod, explained the comprehensive nature of the campaign: “These camps are not just about service delivery; they represent the real spirit of public participation. We are ensuring that representatives and administrative officers come together to take government schemes directly to every village.”

She further added: “In addition to schemes like Ayushman and forest rights, we are providing health checkups, anaemia and sickle cell testing, Aadhaar and ration card services, pension enrolments, and more — all under one roof.”

Sarpanch Nirmala Thakur of Bhanwarmara Gram Panchayat, who was also present at the event, expressed her appreciation for the initiative: “This campaign is empowering our community. People are not only saving time and money, but also feeling more connected to the administration, with all services reaching us directly at the village level.”

The camp was attended by people showing huge enthusiasm. Elected representatives and administrative staff, showcasing the collaborative effort behind this innovative outreach model, also attended the event. The success of the Dharti Aaba campaign is being seen as a replicable model of governance rooted in inclusivity and tribal empowerment.