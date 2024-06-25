  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Tribal Kuki-Zo People In Manipur Protest, Demand Union Territory

Tribal Kuki-Zo People In Manipur Protest, Demand Union Territory
x
Highlights

  • Hundreds of Kuki-Zo tribal members protested across Manipur's hill districts, demanding Union Territory status and a political resolution to the ongoing ethnic conflict.
  • Led by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), they urged the central government to intervene, highlighting over 221 deaths and 50,000 displacements.

Hundreds of Kuki-Zo tribal members protested across Manipur's hill districts, led by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), demanding Union Territory (UT) status and a political resolution to the ongoing ethnic conflict. They suggested forming a UT with a legislature under Article 239A as a solution.

Protesters urged the central government to intervene, citing over 221 deaths and 50,000 displacements. They also submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to expedite their demands. Similar rallies were held in Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, and Pherzawl districts. The ITLF highlighted the continued insecurity and recent tribal killings by Meitei miscreants.

Placards read slogans like “No Political Solution, No Peace” and “We Want UT Under Article 239A.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X