Tribal Kuki-Zo People In Manipur Protest, Demand Union Territory

Hundreds of Kuki-Zo tribal members protested across Manipur's hill districts, led by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), demanding Union Territory (UT) status and a political resolution to the ongoing ethnic conflict. They suggested forming a UT with a legislature under Article 239A as a solution.



Protesters urged the central government to intervene, citing over 221 deaths and 50,000 displacements. They also submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to expedite their demands. Similar rallies were held in Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, and Pherzawl districts. The ITLF highlighted the continued insecurity and recent tribal killings by Meitei miscreants.

Placards read slogans like “No Political Solution, No Peace” and “We Want UT Under Article 239A.”