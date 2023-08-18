Tribal Women Demand Separate Administration For Manipur's Hilly Districts To Ensure Peace And Empowerment

Tribal women from Manipur a violence-affected state in Northeast India gathered at Jantar Mantar to demand a distinct administration for the hilly districts. Their objective is to establish a separate governing body led by tribal members which they believe is crucial to achieving peace prosperity and maintaining a fair distribution of power within their community. The protestors emphasized that this is the only viable solution to address the challenges faced by the tribal population in the area.



A representative of the tribal women's organization named Mercy explained that they are here in solidarity with the people affected by violence, expressing their hope for a swift cessation of the violence. As Indian citizens, they assert their right to advocate for a distinct governing body. Their desire is for the tribal community members to hold positions of authority over them.

Additionally, she appealed to the central government to guarantee the equitable distribution of relief resources and efforts in the mountainous tribal regions. She pointed out the logistical challenge faced by those residing in Manipur's hilly areas, where direct access to the airport, the primary destination for relief supplies, is lacking.

Another spokesperson from the tribal group, Grace, also asserted, "The establishment of a separate administration will contribute to enhancing the situation, fostering peace both in the valley and the hills." She emphasized the community's entitlement to demand representation as enshrined in the Constitution of India.

Meanwhile, ten Kuki-Zomi MLAs from Manipur have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the establishment of positions akin to the chief secretary and director-general of police (DGP). These positions, according to the MLAs, would facilitate the effective governance of the five hill districts: Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Chandel, Tengnoupal, and Pherzawl.

The MLAs articulated that such positions are imperative for the proficient administration of areas inhabited by the tribal community, which has been entirely isolated from the state capital, Imphal, due to the ongoing conflict.