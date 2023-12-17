Trinamool's Gokhale demand Shah’s statement on Parliament security breach

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale on Sunday demanded a detailed statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the Parliament security breach, saying that the INDIA bloc wants BJP MP Pratap Simha expelled.

He also accused the government of disrupting the House proceedings.

“All that INDIA MPs are asking for in the Parliament is that the Home Minister Shah must come and address both the Houses and there must be a discussion on the issue. They should expel the BJP MP Pratap Simha who compromised the security of Parliament,” Gokhale said.

He said that the government always wants to disrupt Parliament and that is why they are not agreeing to address this serious issue in Parliament.

“They are just running away,” he said.

The opposition INDIA bloc MPs have been demanding for a detailed discussion on Parliament security breach.

On December 13, coinciding with the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two people jumped from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour proceedings and also sprayed yellow color smoke.

They were caught by the MPs and security personnel and handed over to Delhi Police. The police also arrested two more people from outside the Parliament.

Police have arrested at least six people so far in connection with the case.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed several adjournments on Thursday and Friday over the opposition demands.

Even 14 MPs -- 13 from Lok Sabha and 1 from Rajya Sabha -- were suspended for the remainder of the session.