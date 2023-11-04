Tripura Guv Indrasena Reddy meets Prez Murmu

New Delhi: Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy met the President of India Draupadi Murmu here on Friday. The Governor briefed the President about the various development and welfare programmes being implemented by the Government of Tripura in the State. Speaking on the occasion, the President recalled the duties and responsibilities of the Governor's system. She urged the Governors to focus on ensuring the speedy implementation of welfare and development programmes implemented by Central and State governments. In particular, the needs of ordinary citizens such as education, health and housing should be looked into. Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy thanked the President on this occasion.

Thanks the Prime Minister

Tripura State Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi on November 2. On this occasion, he explained the various welfare and development programmes implemented by the Tripura State government. On behalf of the people of Tripura and personally, the Governor thanked the PM for making bold decisions to make every Indian raise his head on the world stage and lead the country, he especially, thanked the Central government's focus on the development of the North-Eastern States.

The Governor explained that due to the welfare and development programmes and policies of the Central government, "Every Indian's confidence in this government has increased".

The Governor thanked the PM for all the cooperation for Tripura to take rapid steps in development under the guidance of the Central government.