TRS continues GST protest

New Delhi: The TRS MPs stalled the proceedings in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Friday protesting the imposition of GST on essential commodities for the 5th consecutive day.

As the House met for the day, the MPs trooped into the well of the both Houses and shouted slogans against the Union government. Later, they staged a dharna in the Parliament premises.

The TRS MPS, along with the members of other Opposition parties, held placards and raised slogans demanding rollback of GST and raised issues like inflation and anti-people's policies of the Union government.

As the repeated appeals by the Speaker in the Lok Sabha and Chairman in the Rajya Sabha did not yield any result, they adjourned both the Houses.

TRS Parliamentary Party leader N Nageshwar Rao said the party will continue their stir inside and outside the Houses until their demands were met. He questioned the Union government for not revoking the GST burden on common people despite the Opposition parties demanding the same since the beginning of the Parliament session.

In protest against the Centre's indifferent attitude, the TRS MPs also staged a dharna in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the premises of Parliament for an hour. The TRS MPs said that all other Opposition parties joined their dharna and protest programmes against the Centre. The unity of the Opposition parties will continue in the House till the end of the session, the MPs said.