TRS raises its voice in Parliament

New Delhi: The TRS on Tuesday strongly protested against the Centre on various anti-people policies like rise in prices of essential commodities, rise in inflation, GST, petroleum prices and other issues leading to the adjournment of both the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday.

The TRS MPs joined the opposition parties in raising slogans and holding placards. The TRS MPs raised their voice further with the start of the Question Hour. With protests from the opposition parties increasing, both the Houses were adjourned.

There were similar scenes when the House reassembled at 2 pm as the TRS members demanded discussion on the problems being faced by the people. However, the Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House to 11 am on Wednesday.

Later, the MPs led by Lok Sabha leader Nama Nageswara Rao and members from Rajya Sabha led by K Keshava Rao staged a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi Statue in the Parliament premises. The TRS MPs raised the slogans of 'Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi'.

Talking to the media, Nama Nageswara Rao said that this was not the end but the beginning of their long protest. He said that the government should take up discussion on the public issues in the House. "It is not good to adjourn the House without any discussion on the public issues," he said.

"The Centre is unable to see the floods in Telangana. Chief Minister KCR is taking up review meetings and visiting the flood- affected areas but the Centre is imposing burden after burden on the common man," said Nageswara Rao.

"The Telangana State is progressing in IT, agriculture and other aspects and the Centre is unable to digest this hence it is creating obstacles," alleged Rao. Already the people are burdened and now the Centre is breaking their back by imposing taxes on milk, curd and other items, he added. The TRS leader alleged that the Centre was not releasing the funds, which Telangana state should get, he added.