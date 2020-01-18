TS, Andhra students among 9 who scored perfect 100 in JEE Mains
Highlights
Nine students scored a perfect 100 in the JEE Main examination results declared on Friday night, the HRD Ministry said
New Delhi: Nine students scored a perfect 100 in the JEE Main examination results declared on Friday night, the HRD Ministry said. Of the nine who got a perfect 100 score in the examination held in January this year also include Delhi boy Nishant Agarwal.
The others are - one each from Gujarat and Haryana, two each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, the ministry said.
