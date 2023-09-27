Tweleve-yr-old's rape has brought shame to MP, BJP has made it most unsafe state: Congress

New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday slammed the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over the sexual assault of a mentally-challenged minor girl who also faced people's apathy as she wondered on the street in a semi-nude state seeking help.

The incident, it said, has brought shame to the state and the BJP government has made it the most unsafe state in the country.

Slamming Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP government in the state, in a post in Hindi on 'X', state Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The great sin of cruelty to a girl child in the Mahakal police station area of Ujjain. Under the ineffective BJP government, near the police station, a 12-year-old girl becomes a victim of ‘Nirbhaya’ like brutality."

He said that, despite facing cruelty, the girl, drenched in blood, kept wandering on the streets in a semi-nude condition for two-and-a-half hours. "But the police of the Shivraj government and the entire government attack kept sleeping. The girl has also told about something "wrong" happening with her mother, but the police still have no clue about it," he alleged.

"This heart-wrenching incident is once again going to bring shame to Madhya Pradesh and the entire country. But in case of crimes against women.. Chief Minister Shivraj and the BJP government, which have made Madhya Pradesh the most unsafe state in the country. There is nothing for daughters except ‘false promises’ and ‘fake claims’. Shame on you, Shivraj ji," the Congress general secretary added.

His remarks came after a mentally-challenged minor girl was brutally raped, and faced people's apathy as she was left semi-naked on the roadside seeking help in Ujjain.

In a viral footage, the victim, who was in a semi-naked condition and bleeding, was seen approaching a man for help, who shoos her away.

As per the report, while wandering on the streets she knocked on several doors to seek help but no one showed mercy. Eventually, she reached an ashram.

A priest there suspected her to be a case of sexual violence, covered her with a towel and rushed her to the district hospital.

The medical examination confirmed rape.

After primary treatment of the victim, doctors referred her to Indore for surgery as her private part was brutalized.

Reports also claimed that a cop donated blood as she needed blood transfusion urgently to survive and her condition is now learnt to be stable.

The fresh incident has given the Congress ammunition ahead of the high-octane Assembly election later this year to target the ruling BJP.

The Congress has been questioning the BJP government over the crime against women, tribals and the Dalits in the state.