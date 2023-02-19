Twelve South African Cheetahs Are Welcomed To Kuno National Park

India welcomed 12 new cheetahs from South Africa on Saturday, months after eight huge cats were sent from Namibia. After arriving at the air force base in Gwalior, the second group of cheetahs was transported to Kuno National Park. After a 10-hour flight from Johannesburg, South Africa, an IAF C-17 aircraft carrying the second batch of 12 Cheetahs touched down at Air Force Station in Gwalior earlier today.



After being transported later by IAF helicopters, the cheetahs arrived at Kuno National Park. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, and Bhupender Yadav, the environment minister, will release the cheetahs into their quarantine enclosures.

They will join the eight cheetahs that were transported last year by air from Namibia. At the Kuno National Park in the state of Madhya Pradesh, central India, all cheetahs have been freed.

Furthermore, Cheetahs once roamed central India, the Middle East, and Africa, but because to hunting and habitat destruction, their numbers have decreased recently.