Twitter’s Public Policy Director Mahima quits

New Delhi: Twitter's Public Policy Director for India and South Asia, Mahima Kaul, resigned from her post in January to focus on her personal life, a senior official of the company has informed. She will continue in her role till March end, the official added.

"At the start of this year, Mahima Kaul decided to step down from her role as Twitter Public Policy Director for India and South Asia to take a well-deserved break.

It's a loss for all of us at Twitter, but after more than five years in the role we respect her desire to focus on the most important people and relationships in her personal life," Monique Meche, Vice President, Twitter Public Policy, said in a statement.