Two cops die as dumper hits van

Bhubaneswar: Two policemen were killed after a dumper rammed into a PCR van in Cuttack district early on Tuesday. The incident took place near Gatiroutpatna on Cuttack-Paradip highway around 4.30 am.

Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) constable Lokanath Sabar and home guard Jagannath Mahalik were killed on the spot, while home guard Pabitra Mohan Sethi, who was driving the PCR van, was injured, they added.

The dumper, which was transporting sand, hit the PCR van of the CRRI police station, and after the collision, both vehicles overturned and fell into a roadside pit, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo. “We have arrested the truck driver, and an investigation has been started,” he said. The truck was speeding on a narrow road and hit the police vehicle, he added.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased police personnel. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel.

In Keonjhar district, three persons lost their lives in a road accident on Monday night. A vehicle, which is yet to be identified, hit two motorcycles near Joda flyover around 9 pm, police said.

After hitting the motorcycles, the vehicle fled the spot. Three persons were killed, while another three were seriously injured. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and a search was started to trace the vehicle. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the three deceased persons.