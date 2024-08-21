Two die in Chikiti hooch tragedy

Berhampur: Two of the 14 persons from Karbalua and Jenapur villages undergoing treatment after consuming spurious country liquor at Chikiti in Ganjam district died in MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

The two deceased have been identified as Jura Behera (60) and Loknath Behera (36), both from Jenapur. Both of them had been undergoing treatment in the ICU since Monday night. Jura breathed his last at 12.45 am. He was also suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. Loknath breathed his last at 3.30 pm on Wednesday.

Family members of the deceased staged a road blockade at Karbalua Square in Chikiti demanding Rs 10 lakh compensation from the government soon after Jura’s death. The road blockade lasted for 3 hours and they withdrew their agitation after the district administration assured them that a decision will be taken after discussion with the higher authorities.

So far, five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.