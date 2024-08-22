Two die in Chikiti hooch tragedy

Berhampur: Two of the 14 persons from Karbalua and Jenapur villages undergoing treatment after consuming spurious country liquor at Chikiti in Ganjam district died in MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.



The two deceased have been identified as Jura Behera (60) and Loknath Behera (36), both from Jenapur. Both of them had been undergoing treatment in the ICU since Monday night. Jura breathed his last at 12.45 am. He was also suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. Loknath breathed his last at 3.30 pm on Wednesday.

Family members of the deceased staged a road blockade at Karbalua Square in Chikiti demanding Rs 10 lakh compensation from the government soon after Jura’s death.

The road blockade lasted for 3 hours and they withdrew their agitation after the district administration assured them that a decision will be taken after discussion with the higher authorities.

So far, five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. Excise department officials have seized 55 litres of country liquor.

Meanwhile, a fact finding team of the BJP is scheduled to visit MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur and Chikiti.

Fourteen persons fell ill after consuming ‘spurious’ country liquor in Chikiti late on Monday night. All the 14 were immediately admitted to Community Health Centre in Chikiti and later shifted to MKCG. They had bought country liquor from a particular man in Moundpur and revealed his name. They usually purchase liquor from 3 to 4 men who illegally manufacture country liquor.