Two elephants die in Odisha

  23 Nov 2025 7:06 AM IST
Two elephants die in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Two wild elephants died in separate incidents in Odisha, officials said on Saturday.

An elephant, undergoing treatment after falling ill in the Chandaka forest area, died late on Friday. It was suspected that the 22-year-old elephant died due to an infection in its digestive system.

A young tusker was found dead in Saramula reserved forest in Rasgovindpur range in Mayurbhanj district.

It was suspected that the tusker was killed while fighting with other wild animals.

However, the exact cause of the death will be ascertained from the post-mortem examination, officials said.

