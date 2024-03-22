Two firemen injured while fighting blaze in Srinagar

Srinagar: Two firemen were injured while trying to extinguish a blaze in Srinagar city on Friday, officials said.

Officials said that two firemen, identified as Mudasir Ahmad and Robinder Singh, sustained burn injuries while fighting a blaze at some shops in the Bohri Kadal area of the old city.

"The injured firemen were shifted to hospital for treatment and the fire was brought under control," an official said, adding that the exact cause of the fire is being ascertained