Two go missing in Yamuna in Greater Noida, NDRF called for search

Noida: Two people who went for a bath in the Yamuna in Greater Noida on Sunday have gone missing amid a flood-like situation on the river banks, police said.

The duo has been identified as Dhiraj (21) and Sanjit (17) of Makanpur Khadar village in the Dankaur police station area, they said. "Dhiraj and Sanjit had gone for a bath in the flooded area near the Yamuna this morning. However, their phones and clothes were found kept on the shore but the duo was missing," a police spokesperson said. "On getting the information about it, a search was launched for them.

A team of National Disaster Response Force and the local police were deployed for the search," the official said. Local divers have also been roped in to find the missing persons, police added. Makanpur Khadar along the Yamuna in Greater Noida is one of the most-affected areas due to the floods in the wake of heavy rains and the overflowing river.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which is located between the Yamuna and the Hindon rivers, is one of the districts in Uttar Pradesh which has been impacted by the floods this past week. According to official figures, over 7,200 people have been impacted and nearly 6000 animals displaced due to the floods.