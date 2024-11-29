Two IEDs recovered by security forces in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu: Security forces said on Friday that they recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and explosive material in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch.

Officials said a search operation was started after a suspicious object was found under the Chajla bridge in the Mendhar area of Poonch district.

“The area was cordoned off and the bomb disposal squad was called in. Two IEDs and over a Kg of explosive material suspected to be RDX, a battery, two blankets and some edibles were found. Further investigation is now going on,” officials said.

More details were awaited.

Police in Jammu division have been carrying out a crackdown against terrorists and their overground workers (OGWs) in four districts of Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi and Doda for the last three days.

Over a dozen OGWs have been rounded up during this crackdown.

Security forces have been aggressively going after the terrorists in the union territory after terror-related incidents witnessed a surge during the last three months.

On October 20, two terrorists fired indiscriminately inside a workers' camp of an infrastructure company in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district. Seven people, including six non-local workers and a local doctor, were killed in this terror attack.

On October 24, terrorists killed five people, including three soldiers and two civilian porters, in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg in Baramulla district.

On November 2, terrorists hurled a grenade at the busy Sunday market near the tourist reception centre (TRC) in Srinagar city. A woman was killed and nine other civilians were injured in this grenade explosion.

In the aftermath of these terror attacks, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha chaired two top-level security review meetings during which he directed the security forces to go all out to dismantle the terror ecosystem, including terrorists, their OGWs and sympathisers.



