Two Indian experts to address Primakov Readings in Moscow on 'Rise of Global South'

Chennai: The ninth edition of the International Forum 'Primakov Readings' to be held in Moscow later this month on the theme 'PostGlobalisation Horizons' will see two Indians speaking on the Rise of the Global South.

The two day event to be held on November 27-28 in Moscow will be addressed by Sergey Lavrov, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs and experts from different parts of the world.

The event also includes a special session with the participation of Alexei Likhachev, Director General of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom -- an integrated nuclear power major in the world.

The two Indian experts are Pankaj Saran, Head of the National Security Council Advisors Group, Director of NATSTRAT and Venkatesh Varma, former Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation.

NatStrat is an independent, not-for-profit centre for research on strategic and security issues, with a focus on Geopolitics, National Security, Technology and Economy.

The term Global South refers to developing, less or underdeveloped countries mainly located in Africa and Asia.

Two of the world's five largest economies belong to the Global South. and the phrase itself is increasingly being heard on global platforms.

“The consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, the crises in Ukraine and the Middle East, rising tensions between China and the US, energy risks, as well as security challenges such as climate and migration crises -- these and other factors are shaping the post-global world and in this regard are in the focus of this year's Primakov Readings,” said the Member of the Forum Organizing Committee -- Director of Primakov Institute, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Feodor Voitolovsky.

The discussions will center on political risks for the world energy markets, Russia's cooperation with the countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus, the relationship between China and the US, and the development of the countries of the Global South.

The forum will bring together the leading Russian and foreign experts in the field of international security, world politics and economics, representatives of public organisations, politicians and diplomats.

The event is organised by the Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations, Russian Academy of Sciences, with the assistance of its partners Primakov Center for International Cooperation, World Trade Center and the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The project is supported by the Presidential Grants Foundation.