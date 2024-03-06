Two killed, six other injured in road accident in Bihar's Bhojpur

Live
Patna: Two persons were killed and six others critically injured after a speeding SUV rammed head-on into a truck in Bihar's Bhojpur district early on Wednesday, police said.
The accident took place at Bihiya Chowk on the Patna-Buxar National Highway 922 around 6 a.m.
The deceased were identified as Vaibhav Kumar and Sabhapati Ram, natives of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district.
The injured persons were identified as Om Prakash, Shatrughan Kumar, Nandji Paswan of Buxar and three other persons of Ballia district.
They were on the way to Arrah to attend a marriage ceremony.
The police said that the impact of the accident was so massive that two persons died on the spot. Following the accident, the driver and helper of the truck fled from the spot.
"We have recovered the dead bodies and sent them for a post-mortem examination. The injured persons were rescued and admitted to the Sadar Hospital, Arrah. The family members were informed about the accident," Bihiya police station SHO Uday Bhanu Singh said.