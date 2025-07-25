Two million stimulant tablets seized in eastern Myanmar

Yangon: Myanmar authorities have seized two million stimulant tablets in eastern Myanmar's Shan state, the state-owned daily The Mirror reported on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police searched a vehicle in Mong Hsat township of Shan state on July 20, and confiscated the drugs, and arrested two suspects.

The seized narcotics have a street value of 800 million kyats (about 0.38 million US dollars).

The suspects have been charged under the law.

In a similar incident on July 23, Myanmar authorities seized 67.33 kg of heroin in central Myanmar's Nay Pyi Taw Union Territory, the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) said.

Anti-narcotics police searched two vehicles in Lewe township of Nay Pyi Taw Union Territory and confiscated the drugs, after acting on a tip off, Xinhua news agency reported.

Two suspects aboard the vehicles were arrested, and another suspect in connection with the case was apprehended in Tachileik township of Shan state

On July 22, Myanmar's authorities seized 1,875 kg methamphetamine, also known as Ice, and 1.6 million stimulant tablets in Yangon region, the CCDAC reported.

Anti-narcotics police raided a house in Insein township of Yangon region, and confiscated the narcotics, the CCDAC said.

A total of nine suspects in connection with the case were arrested in the regions of Yangon, Bago and Mandalay, the report said.

Investigation showed that the narcotics were destined for Malaysian waters, the report said.

Further on July 17, Myanmar authorities seized over 22 kg of "happy water", a synthetic drug, and various other illegal substances in southern Mon state.

Acting on another tip-off, anti-narcotics police searched a vehicle in Kyaikto township of Mon state on July 8 and confiscated 19.5 kg of concentrated opium, 22.6 kg of "happy water", 1.7 kg of ICE (methamphetamine), 14 kg of Ketamine and 36,000 stimulant tablets, the report said.

According to the investigation, the seized drugs were being transported from Mongyai township in Shan state to Myawaddy township in Kayin state, it said.