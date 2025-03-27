Two more Odisha Cong MLAs suspended

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly witnessed ruckus and was adjourned four times on Wednesday as Speaker Surama Padhy suspended two more Congress MLAs over “indiscipline”. As soon as the House assembled for Question Hour at 10.30 am, Opposition BJD members raised the issue of reservation for the ST, SC and OBCs in education and jobs and walked out of the House.

The two Congress MLAs - Taraprasad Bahinipati and Ramesh Jena - who escaped suspension on Tuesday, entered the House on Wednesday and started beating gongs to protest the suspension of 12 of their members on Tuesday and demanded formation of a House Committee to inquire into the rise in crime against women across the State.

Irked over the disturbance created by the two Congress members, government chief whip Saroj Kumar Pradhan moved a motion seeking their suspension and the House adopted it through voice vote. With this, all the 14 Congress MLAs were suspended for seven working days.

However, the BJD members joined the House after paying tribute to B R Ambedkar’s statue and demanded a statement from the Speaker on the alleged ill-treatment of Congress members who were staging an overnight dharna in the well of the House protesting their suspension.

Unable to run the House, Speaker Padhy adjourned the House for 30 minutes and convened an all-party meeting to resolve the impasse in the Assembly for seven days.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, BJD Deputy Leader in the Assembly Prasanna Acharya demanded a statement from the Speaker on the alleged assault on suspended Congress MLAs by the security staff on Tuesday night. He said the Congress MLAs have alleged that they were beaten up while being forcibly evicted from the Assembly premises around 2 am. They had then spent the night on the street near the party’s office.

Stating that the Opposition has the right to put forth their views and statements in the House, Acharya alleged that the ruling party became hyperactive. “Some Opposition MLAs were forcefully evicted from the House. It happened for the first time in the history of the Odisha Assembly. The Opposition MLAs were evicted by police. Police had never entered the Well of the House in the past. Therefore, we demand a statement from the Speaker on the matter,” Acharya said.

Opposition Chief Whip and senior BJD leader Pramila Mallik alleged the Congress MLAs were beaten up and some members were injured as per media reports. “You (Speaker) are not saying anything on this matter. You are also not making any statement on our demand for reservation of seats for OBC,” she said. Mallik also drew the attention of the Speaker saying that BJD MLAs were not allowed to go outside the House when they went to B R Ambedkar’s statue. “The police also assaulted the BJD members. Give a proper statement whether you have given any instruction to the police,” Mallik told the Speaker.

The BJD’s eight-time MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain said: “We have given notice four times in the past three days for discussion on reservation for SC, ST and OBC. What is your agenda? When the scuffle took place in the House on March 11, you have given one-sided direction. We heard that someone has snatched the chain of Bahinipati. Who will give clarification on this matter,” Swain said. The BJD member Arun Kumar Sahoo said when the Congress MLAs demanded a statement from the Chief Minister on the crime against women issue, it was rejected. In the three all-party meetings, the Congress members demanded House Committee but it was also rejected, he said.

Treasury bench members Tankadhar Tripathy, Om Prakash Mishra and others defended the government and the Speaker’s action.

The BJD MLAs for the second time in the pre-lunch session staged a walkout demanding a statement from the Speaker.