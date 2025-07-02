Two murdered in Ganjam

Berhampur: Two persons were murdered in the last two days in Ganjam district, police said on Monday. Police cracked one of the murder cases and arrested the accused on Monday.

According to the police, the body of Tulu Patra (40) was recovered from his house at Bhismagiri under Digapahandi police station limits on Monday morning. During the investigation, it was ascertained that one of his relatives, identified as K Santosh Patra (32) of the same village, attacked him with a baton when he was sleeping and he died on the spot, said Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M.

A long-standing dispute between the families was stated to be the cause of the incident, the SP said. Police sent the body to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here for post-mortem. Further investigation is under progress.

In another case, a 32-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by some miscreants at Brahmanapalli under Chhatrapur police station limits on Sunday. The deceased was identified as A Lachheyya, said Debasish Mohanty, inspector in-charge of Chhatrapur police station. A murder case has been lodged and an inquiry initiated, he said.