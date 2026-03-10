Kharge seeks discussion in RS

New Delhi: Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday called for a short-duration discussion in the Upper House on the emerging challenges to India’s energy security in the wake of the rapidly evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia. Raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge said the developments in West Asia could begin to affect India’s energy security and its international credibility. He pointed out that India imports nearly 55 per cent of its crude oil requirements from countries in the region and warned that any escalation of conflict there could have a direct impact on the country’s economic stability.

Kharge also highlighted concerns regarding the safety of Indians working in Gulf nations. He said nearly 10 million Indians are employed in countries across the region, and their livelihoods depend on stability in West Asia. Referring to recent incidents, he said some Indian citizens have reportedly been killed or gone missing, which has raised concerns about the security of the Indian diaspora.

He further noted that India receives around USD 51 billion in annual remittances from Gulf countries, which support millions of families across the country. According to Kharge, the ongoing developments in the region are already beginning to have economic consequences for India. The Congress leader also flagged the rising cost of cooking gas, stating that domestic LPG cylinder prices have increased by about ₹60, while commercial LPG cylinders have become costlier by nearly ₹115. He said the increase is placing an additional burden on poorer households.

Urging the Chair to permit a discussion, Kharge said the House should deliberate on the emerging threats to India’s energy security and the wider economic and social implications of the situation.