Two SOG jawans injured in IED blast

Bhubaneswar: Two jawans of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Odisha Police were injured when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Maoists exploded in a forest in Kandhamal district during a combing operation on Sunday.

The IED was planted by the Maoists and it exploded after the SOG jawans accidentally touched it. ‘’The explosion took place at around 10 am in the forest area under Tumudibandh police station limits in the district while combing operation by the SOG jawans was underway in the area,’’ Kandhamal SP Suvendu Kumar Patra said.

Both the SOG jawans are out of danger, he said, adding that one jawan, who got an injury in his eye, is being shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after preliminary treatment at Balikuda hospital.

Another jawan got injuries on his hand and he has been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital after first aid, the SP said.

The injured jawans were identified as Prashant Jena and Amiya Ranjan Das.

It seems that Maoists may be there. So, the combing operation, which has been underway since Friday, has been further intensified following the incident, Patra added. He said there are no inputs regarding the casualties among the ultras.

On December 14, an encounter had taken place between Maoists and security forces in Boudh district. The encounter had started at about noon and continued till evening at Nalikumbha forest.

The Maoists opened fire at the Special Operation Group and District Voluntary Force personnel while they were conducting a combing operation in the area.