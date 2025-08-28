Two terrorists killed, infiltration attempt foiled in J&K’s Uri

Two terrorists were killed on Thursday as the Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Officials said that two terrorists were killed during the infiltration bid near Naushehra Nard in the Gurez sector.

“A search operation is now going on in the area,” officials said.

On August 25, joint forces foiled an infiltration bid on the LoC in the Uri sector of Baramulla. Terrorists had tried to infiltrate the Torna area of the Uri sector when troops deployed along the LoC detected suspicious movement.

The infiltrators were challenged, leading to a brief exchange of fire. A massive search operation was then launched in the area to ensure that no terrorist had managed to sneak into the Indian side of the LoC.

Earlier, on August 13, a soldier was killed in the Uri sector during a gunfight with the Army near the LoC when terrorists were trying to enter the Indian territory.

Joint forces have started aggressive operations against terrorism in J&K, targeting terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

These operations are aimed at dismantling the entire terror ecosystem in the UT rather than rushing to focus merely on the physical elimination of the gun-wielding terrorists.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has been taking periodic security review meetings wherein his focus remains on dismantling the entire ecosystem of terror.

Hawala money rackets, drug smuggling and drug peddling are also on the scanner of the joint forces in J&K, as security agencies believe that the funds generated from these rackets are finally used to sustain terrorism.

Intelligence agencies and the security forces have busted several hawala money rackets and drug smuggling networks whose roots were finally traced to handlers of terrorists sitting across the border. It is specifically for this reason that activities like hawala money rackets and drug smuggling are targeted as a priority by the joint forces, in addition to tackling the terrorists using weapons.