Two Women Representatives Won Ward Villupuram Municipality After 103 Years
- Villupuram municipality currently has two women ward representatives from an Ambedkarite political party for the first time in the history of its 103-year.
- The success of VCK may indicate the municipality's attentive governance, which prioritizes the welfare of marginalized people.
S Merina and P Vidhyashankari competed in Wards 16 and 32, accordingly, and won by more than 300 seats. While Vidyashankari, who won in the reserved ward of Vazhudhareddy said that it's a powerful moment of feeling and thankfulness. To create a positive difference in the society, political power is it utmost needed, and she look ahead to provide her service in the footsteps of Dr. BR Ambedkar.