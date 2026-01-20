UAE President, PM Modi discuss N-reactors, LNG

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Delhi airport as he arrived in the national capital for an official visit. Upon arrival, the two leaders travelled together in the same car, underscoring the close rapport between them.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia, including strained Iran-US relations, ongoing instability in Gaza, and the unresolved Yemen conflict involving Saudi Arabia and the UAE. On the visit of the UAE President, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “The two sides decided to explore partnership in advanced nuclear technologies, including development and deployment of large nuclear reactors and small modular reactors, as well as cooperation in advanced reactor systems, nuclear power plant operations, and maintenance and nuclear safety.”

“Artificial Intelligence was identified as a priority area of cooperation. It was decided to collaborate on setting up a supercomputing cluster in India with UAE partnership,” Misri said, adding that the UAE will also look at investments for expanding data centre capacity in India. The UAE will participate at a high level in the Artificial Intelligence Summit that India is organising in February 2026, he said.

“Both sides will also explore the possibility of setting up a digital or a data embassy. This is a relatively new concept, but there will be work done to see how these can be set up under mutually recognised sovereignty agreements,” Misri said