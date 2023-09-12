Uddhav warns of ‘Godhra-like attack’ after Ram temple

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned of a "conspiracy (yielding a) Godhra-like incident... in the name of Ram temple" after its inauguration in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.



The temple is to be inaugurated in January, months before the Lok Sabha elections, and is likely to be attended by tens of thousands of Hindus from across the country. Thackeray's claim against the Bharatiya Janata Party, in power at the Centre, has been sharply criticised by senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, who reminded his former ally that Balasaheb Thackeray (the late Shiv Sena founder) had "blessed" the Ram temple movement, and declared he would "pray to Lord Ram for wisdom (to the Opposition leader)".

Thackeray’s remark was also slammed by Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. At an event in Jalgaon, Uddhav Thackeray referred to a “possibility that many Hindus will be called from all over the country in buses and trains... and, while returning from there, a Godhra-like incident can be carried out somewhere on the way”.



“This can happen... attack can happen. In some colony they will burn buses, throw stones... massacres will take place. The country will be on fire again... and they will bake their political bread on these flames,” the Shiv Sena UBT leader declared.

At least 58 people were killed, and an entire nation traumatised, in February 2002 after some coaches of the Sabarmati Express were set on fire at Gujarat’s Godhra Railway Station.