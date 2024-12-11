UDF Registers Significant Victory In Kerala By-Elections

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) emerged victorious in the Kerala by-elections for 31 local self-governing wards, claiming 17 seats. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) secured 11 seats, while the BJP managed three.

Prior to the by-elections, the LDF held 15 wards, the UDF 13, and the BJP three. With the latest results, the LDF lost its majority in three significant panchayats: Nattika (Thrissur district), Thachampara (Palakkad district), and Karimannoor (Idukki district).

The UDF’s decisive win in the Nattika ward was a highlight of the elections. Congress leaders hailed the results as evidence of growing public discontent with the Pinarayi Vijayan government. Leader of the Opposition, VD Satheesan, praised party workers and called the victory a clear signal for upcoming local body elections in December 2025.

“The Pinarayi Vijayan government has become a burden on the people of Kerala. This victory reflects their rejection of corruption, nepotism, and anti-people policies,” said Satheesan, predicting further setbacks for the LDF in future elections.

Key Wins and Losses:

- In Thrissur, the Congress retained the Chovannoor panchayat ward, while the BJP held on to the Kodungallur municipality ward.

- The BJP also retained the Karikankode ward in Vellarada panchayat (Thiruvananthapuram).

- The UDF wrestled the 12th ward of Pathiyur panchayat (Alappuzha) from the CPIM and ended a 35-year Left hold in Karuvambram (Manjeri municipality, Malappuram district).

- However, the Congress lost the 18th ward of Alankode panchayat (Malappuram) to the CPI(M).

Implications for the LDF

This UDF victory builds on its success in the Lok Sabha elections, where it won 18 out of 20 seats. Recent by-elections have only reinforced its momentum. In Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi increased her brother Rahul Gandhi’s margin from 3.6 lakh to 4.1 lakh votes.

Similarly, the Congress expanded its victory margin in the Palakkad Assembly by-election from 4,000 to over 18,000 votes. In Chelakkara, the CPI(M) saw its margin shrink dramatically, which party insiders attribute to dissatisfaction with Pinarayi Vijayan’s leadership.

The by-election results signal a growing challenge for the LDF in Kerala, with the UDF capitalizing on public sentiment against the state government.