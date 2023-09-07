Udhayanidhi spoke about "inhuman principles" in Sanatan Dharma, unfair for PM to target him, says Stalin

Chennai: Amid a raging row across the country over his cabinet colleague Udhayanidhi Stalin's alleged anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said his son had expressed certain comments about the "inhuman principles" preached in it and accused the BJP of being 'desperate' to create division in the mega opposition bloc, the INDIA alliance.

Pro-BJP forces, unable to tolerate Udhayanidhi's stance against oppressive principles, have spread a false narrative, alleging he called for the genocide of people with Sanatan thoughts, Stalin said in a statement and wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also join those targeting the TN minister. Udhayanidhi spoke out against oppressive ideologies and called to eradicate the practices based on those ideologies.

"Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed certain comments about inhuman principles preached by Sanatan. He expressed his views on Sanatan principles that discriminate against Scheduled Castes, tribals and women, with no intention to offend any religion or religious beliefs," he said. "The Social Media mob nurtured by the BJP has widely circulated...falsehood in northern states. However, Minister Udhayanidhi never used the word 'genocide' in either Tamil or English. Still, lies were spread claiming so," Stalin added.

Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and many others "shared the same lie and condemned Udhayanidhi. Even after Udhayanidhi's denial, these Union Ministers did not retract their statements."

"It is disheartening to hear from the national media that the Prime Minister mentioned that Udhayanidhi's remarks need a proper response during a meeting of his council of ministers. The Prime Minister has access to all the resources to verify any claim or report. So, is the Prime Minister speaking unaware of the lies spread about Udhayanidhi, or does he do so knowingly?" Stalin, president of the ruling DMK, asked. He said the PM had recently spoken about his cabinet colleague EV Velu in Parliament, "without knowing the truth about a purported video clip" about him making some purported controversial remarks. "Given these instances, it raises questions about whether the Prime Minister, who has failed to fulfil any of his promises, is attempting to divert attention by invoking Sanatan.

Neither the Prime Minister nor his Ministers have replied on issues like Manipur (violence) or the Rs 7.50 lakh crore worth irregularities highlighted in the CAG report (in a central road scheme). But they convened the cabinet on Sanatan. Can these leaders truly protect the backward castes, Scheduled Castes, Tribal people, and uplift women," the DMK chief asked. "The INDIA alliance, formed by parties opposed to the BJP, seems to have rattled the Prime Minister. He is proposing 'One Nation One Election' out of fear. It is evident that the BJP is not genuinely concerned about the discriminatory practices in Sanatan but rather desperate to create divisions within the opposition alliance. It doesn't take a political genius to recognise this as a political gimmick," he added. Leaders with extensive experience and an unwavering commitment to the country will "avoid" engaging in BJP's "divisive politics" for political gain. "Instead, they will intensify efforts to protect our country from the BJP," Stalin said. "As far as the DMK is concerned, our ideals and goals are transparent and clear.

We operate under the motto of One clan, One god and happiness of the poor. Our movement aims to uplift the Backward, Most Backward, Scheduled, and Tribal castes, minorities, women, and the poor. That's why the people of Tamil Nadu have entrusted us with the responsibility of ruling the state for the sixth time," he said. The government has ensured that individuals of all castes can become temple priests in Tamil Nadu while it was the first state that granted equal property rights to women. "The DMK provided to women what was denied by Sanatan principles. We respect every individual's feelings and strive to make them self-respecting citizens. Our movement ensures a peaceful life for everyone, regardless of their race, language, or caste. We have promoted our ideology through enlightenment, eschewing violent means to achieve our goals. If the BJP believes they can tarnish the reputation of a longstanding party like the DMK, they will find themselves sinking in that quicksand," Stalin said. On Wednesday, PM Modi, addressing his Council of Ministers and touching on the ongoing controversy, had said parties and leaders behind such statements should be exposed and the truth brought before people.

The prime minister spoke positively of Sanatan Dharma's endurance over the millennia and asked ministers to strongly refute the suggestions made by opposition leaders.